Hancock Leadership Announces ‘Taps’ Project To Honor Veterans

As part of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, the Hancock Leadership class of 2023 is spreading patriotism with their group project by launching Hancock County Taps – Honoring Those Who Served, a program developed in partnership with the Hancock County Veteran Services Office, the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, and local Hancock County Magistrate, Carl Hayslett.

Hancock County Taps will work to ensure that, whenever possible, every military funeral in Hancock County includes a live rendition of Taps, the ceremonial bugle call that signals end of service.

The Hancock Leadership project is being managed by Keah Egbert and Tom James.

“We reviewed several exciting proposals from community organizations doing great things but, in the end, it was our deep respect for our military veterans that resonated with us,” said James.

Co-chair Egbert stated, “The Hancock Leadership Class of 2023 is passionate about supporting local Veterans and is excited to work on this project with the community.”

The ambitious program will pair local musical talent with opportunities to pay their respects to military veterans by playing the well-known bugle call known as Taps at Hancock County Veterans’ funeral services.

For Hancock County Taps founder, Carl Hayslett, this new program is equal parts passion and purpose.

“While I did not serve in the military, I recognize and celebrate the commitment of the men and women who are serving and have served in our country’s armed forces. This is our opportunity as individuals and as a community to honor military veterans and demonstrate the respect that they deserve.”

The Hancock Leadership ’23 class is raising funds to support the purchase of instruments and other resources necessary to provide program services.

There are plans to erect a monument to signify this service to our county and to honor those who served. In addition, Hancock County Taps is actively seeking local musicians, high school and college band members, and buglers or trumpeters interested in playing Taps at military funerals.

You can support Hancock County Taps in 3 ways; GIVE – consider making a monetary donation towards the project, PLAY – audition to join the pool of musicians to play Taps at funerals in Hancock County, or HONOR – request a live rendition of Taps for your Hancock County Veteran’s funeral service.

People interested in participating can contact [email protected].