Hancock Leadership Class Of 2025 Announces Class Project

The Hancock Leadership Class of 2025 announced their class project at the Findlay Hancock County Chamber of Commerce’s Fresh Brewed Business last Tuesday. This year’s class will beautify the area surrounding the Allan H. Davis Judicial Center on West Main Cross Street in downtown Findlay, working alongside the Hancock County Commissioners, Master Gardeners, and RCM Architects.

The announcement was made by class project manager, Wade Hiatt, towards the end of the program. He explained, “Some of the folks coming through these doors are experiencing the hardest moments of their lives and need support. With this project they’ll be able to walk out and at least stop and smell the roses.” He adds that with the generous support of donors and volunteers, this year’s leadership class will be able to transform the public space, improve sustainability, and provide a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Fundraising initiatives are now underway for the project on the Chamber’s website, complete with donor tiers. Money raised will go to support materials, plants and other project-related costs. If you would like to donate, please go to bit.ly/HLspon25

The theme of the project is “Firmly Planted: Honoring the Roots, Resilience, and Growth of Hancock County”. Amber Wolfrom, a member of HL Class of 2025 explained, “We hope to honor the organizations within the walls of the new judicial center by creating a peaceful outdoor space. Roots, resilience, and growth are all words that lend to the mission of the justice system as well as the plants.”

For more information on Hancock Leadership, a program of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, please email [email protected].