Hancock Leadership Completes Project at New Judicial Center

(From Hancock Leadership)

The Hancock Leadership Class of 2025 wrapped up their project on Saturday by planting flowers and shrubs in front of the new Allan H. Davis Judicial Center. This comes just days before the building’s official ribbon cutting on May 2nd.

The project saw the planting of various species along the front and sides of the building. Project manager, Wade Hiatt shared, “We are honored to be a part of this project and livening up this community space.” He added that due to the generous support of donors and volunteers, this year’s leadership class was able to transform the public space, improve sustainability, and provide a welcoming atmosphere for all.

The project could not have been done without the generosity of several donors. The class would like to honor the Gold and Silver level donors:

GOLD DONORS

GSW Manufacturing

Kiwanis Club of Findlay

The Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation

Valgroup

SILVER DONORS

Judge Kristen K. Johnson

Blanchard Valley Veterinary Clinic

Centracomm

Hancock Federal Credit union

John Hunter & Kristen Hunter HL ‘25

Judge Mark C. Miller & Krista Crates-Miller

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

TRG The Rowmark Group

Shawn and Jennifer Carpenter

Yellowstone Landscape

The group would also like to thank the Hancock County Commissioners, the Hancock County Master Gardeners Association, USA Lawn, Warnimont Concrete, and RCM Architects for their help in the project. All are welcome to join in the official ribbon Cutting event on May 2nd. It will be held at the Allan H. Davis Judicial Center, 209 W. Main Cross St., at 4:30pm.

For more information on Hancock Leadership please visit the Findlay/Hancock County Chamber of Commerce’s website.