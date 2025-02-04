Hancock Leadership Members Discuss 2025 Class Project

Some of the members of the Hancock Leadership Class of 2025 were on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss their class project.

This year’s class will beautify the area surrounding the new Allan H. Davis Judicial Center on West Main Cross Street in downtown Findlay, working alongside the Hancock County Commissioners, Master Gardeners, and RCM Architects.

