Hancock Literacy Receives Donation

Hancock Literacy was presented with a sizable donation that will help them continue their mission of coordinating and supporting community initiatives that promote lifelong literacy.

On Friday, Hancock Literacy received a check for $4,500 from the 100.5 WKXA and 106.3 The Fox Charity Golf Scramble that was held in September.

Kevin Hall, owner of Flag City Furniture & Mattress also added $1,000 to that total, meaning Hancock Literacy has $5,500 to help them achieve their goals.

In 2020, the golf scramble raised $4,100 for Hancock Literacy.

Kellie Bibler, Hancock Literacy board member, says they’re very grateful for the big donation.

As Kellie mentioned in the audio above, the money will be used to make sure kids in Hancock County from birth to age five have a book delivered to them each month through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Get more on Hancock Literacy and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library by clicking here.

(in the picture left to right are Big Kahuna, 106.3 The Fox, Kevin Hall, owner, Flag City Furniture, Andie Gray, GM, Flag City Furniture, Casey Brown, board chair elect, Hancock Literacy, Kellie Bibler, Secretary, Hancock Literacy, Rex Howard, WKXA)