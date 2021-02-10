Hancock Not Receiving Enough Vaccine To Meet Demand

Ohio’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Wednesday showed that 6,617 Hancock County residents had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

That 6,617 number is 8.7 percent of the county’s population.

The state says the vaccine is now available to Ohioans 65 and older. However, local health officials are still working on getting the vaccine into the arms of older county residents who pre-registered.

Hancock County health officials say the county hasn’t been receiving enough doses of the vaccine to meet the demand that’s out there.

Ohio’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows that more than 1.1 million Ohioans have received the vaccine, or 9.4 percent of the state’s population.