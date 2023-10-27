Hancock Park District Bat Condo Project Finished
(From the Hancock Park District)
To celebrate International Bat Week, we are happy to announce the conclusion of our Bat Condo at Aeraland Recreation Area, a project which started in late summer.
The condo is 8’ x 8’ wide & 8.5’ high, and is designed to hold up to 10,000 mother bats and their young.
Hancock Park District would like to give a special thank you to Brandon Burrow and all volunteers, Marathon Petroleum Company, Alvada Construction & Hancock-Wood Electric for making this project possible.
It is estimated that approximately 400 volunteer hours went into this project.