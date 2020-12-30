Hancock Park District Educating People On Scat

The Hancock Park District is educating people on how to identify animals based on their scat.

What is scat you ask?

The Hancock Park District explains in the following news release.

“Nature’s Virtual Classroom: Stupendous Scat!” will promote learning from home via a HPD staff-produced video on the Hancock Park District’s YouTube Channel. In this class, children will learn about scat and the animals it comes from. Scat, nature’s way of saying poop, is a way to help identify an animal. Some animals, such as the weasel, leave their scat where everyone can see it. Other animals, such as the woodchuck, make it hard to find. Learn how scat differs from an herbivore to a carnivore and how to identify animals in Northwest Ohio based on their scat. This class will also provide craft ideas for making animal scat at home. Viewers will be able to watch from the comfort and safety of their own home and at a time that works best for them. You can access the video more than once, giving you multiple opportunities to enjoy the experience and the expertise of the presenter. Although recommended for ages six to 10, each program will engage a variety of age levels.