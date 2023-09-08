Hancock Park District ‘Hike-It!’ Program

(From the Hancock Park District)

Registration is now open for Hancock Park District’s 9th Annual Hike-It! program.

The Hancock Park District (HPD) Hike-It program is a way for folks to go out and explore the trails throughout Hancock County. For the eighth year, participants are encouraged to walk the designated trails at several Hancock County locations. Hike-It registration begins Friday, September 1.

Details and registration forms can be found online at www.HancockParks.com. Registration forms may be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in our office at 1424 E Main Cross Findlay. If this is your first year to participate, you may stop into the office to pick up your complimentary walking stick.

Hiking must be done by November 30 in order for you to receive your 2023 medallion, which can be placed on the walking stick. You must return the trail chart by emailing it to [email protected] or you may bring it to our office at 1424 E Main Cross, no later than November 30th 2023 to be put on the list to receive a medallion.

For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, visit the “Programs & Activities Calendar” on our website, www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.