Hancock Park District Holding Fall Hike

(From the Hancock Park District)

Take a guided hike through the forest at Riverbend Recreation Area on Monday, October 2nd. Leaves will have changed to their brilliant fall colors and animals will be getting ready for winter.

Riverbend Recreation Area, Big Oaks Activity Area, Shelter #3. 10 AM & 1 PM. Ages 3-5 with an adult; other age siblings are welcome to attend.

Riverbend Recreation Area is located at 16618 Township Road 208, Findlay. For complete information about upcoming programs and events, view the Programs & Activities Calendar at www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.