Hancock Park District Holding Family Fishing Event

(From the Hancock Park District)

Get out in the parks and go fishing as a family. Learn about the basics of fishing as we try to catch some fish that live in Giertz Lake on Thursday, August 17th. All skill levels are welcome. A fishing pole will be provided or bring your own. We will have corn and hotdogs available for bait or bring your own lucky lure! All participants who are 16 years of age or older will need a valid Ohio Fishing License.

Riverbend Recreation Area, Big Oaks Activity Area, Lakefront Activity Area. 6:30-7:30 PM. Families with children ages 5 and up. Free; but register online at www.HancockParks.com by 1 PM on Thursday, August 17.

Riverbend Recreation Area is located at 16618 Township Road 208, Findlay. For complete information about upcoming programs and events, view the Programs & Activities Calendar at www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.