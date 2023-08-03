Hancock Park District Holding Photography Hike

(From the Hancock Park District)

If you have a passion for photography or if you want to learn, come along on a hike with fellow photographers to capture the beauty of our parks through the lens of the camera.

We will hike the trails taking photos of scenery, wildlife, plants, and anything else that would make an interesting subject. All skill levels and camera types are welcome.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center Porch. 9-11 AM.

Ages 16 and up. Free; registration is not required.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve is located at 1400 Oakwoods Lane, off CR 144, west of Findlay.

For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, view the “Programs & Activities Calendar” at www.HancockParks.com” or call the park office at 419-425-7275.