Hancock Park District Holding Photography Hike

The Hancock Park District will be holding a photography hike at Aeraland Recreation Area on Saturday, September 16.

“If you have a passion for photography or if you want to learn, come along on a hike with fellow photographers to capture the beauty of our parks through the lens of the camera.

We will hike the trails taking photos of scenery, wildlife, plants, and anything else that would make an interesting subject. All skill levels and camera types are welcome.”

Aeraland Recreation Area, Shelter, 9–11 AM on Saturday, Sep 16. Ages 16 and up. Free; registration is not required.

Aeraland Recreation Area is located off State Route 12 or U.S. 224, between Findlay and Arcadia. Take Township Road 243 traveling northeast. The park is located on the east side, just north of Arcadia. 1141 Township Road 243, Fostoria. For complete information about upcoming programs and events, view the HPD Seasonal Program & Event Guide at www.HancockParks.com under the “Park News” section, visit our park “Calendar” or call the park office at 419-425-7275.