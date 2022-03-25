Hancock Park District Holding Quilt Contest

Registration is now open for the Hancock Park District Quilt Contest.

Quilters are invited to participate in the Hancock Park District’s “Quilt Show”.

All quilt entries must be constructed of fabric and be submitted in three categories:

1) Bed Quilt with a perimeter of 200 inches or larger

2) Bed Quilt with a perimeter less than 200 inches.

3) Small Craft Quilt including table runners, pillows, and baby quilts.

The registration deadline is Monday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Submitted quilts will be displayed in the Litzenberg Memorial Woods Activity Barn from 1-4 p.m. on May 14 and 15.

Quilts will be judged by a panel of three judges, which will be led by HPD Program Specialist Chris Allen, an award-winning quilter.

All quilts will be judged on: Visual Impact (design, color, pattern, appliqué if any); Workmanship (piecing accuracy and construction); Quilting that gives the appearance of a unified design on the back of the quilt; Borders/edge treatment and Binding.

Registration can be done online at HancockParks.com, where you can also find complete detail on the contest.

The featured image is 2021’s winning quilt called “Flight Formation” by Kelsi Metzger.