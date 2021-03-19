Hancock Park District Holding Quilt Contest

The Hancock Park District is inviting people to participate in the park district’s inaugural quilt contest.

Pictured above is HPD Program Specialist Chris Allen displaying one of her award-winning quilts.

Chris will serve as the lead judge in the contest.

Full details are in the following news release from the Hancock Park District.

Quilters are invited to participate in the Hancock Park District’s (HPD) “It’s Sew Spring Quilt Contest”. All quilt entries must be constructed of fabric and be submitted in two categories: 1) Bed Quilts with a perimeter of 200 inches or larger, and 2) Small Craft Quilts with a perimeter less than 200 inches. Examples of small craft quilts include table runners, pillows, and baby quilts. All entries are to be quilted by hand or machine and must have three layers. All quilts must be entered by the maker of the top layer.

Participants may submit up to five individual quilt entries per individual. Entries and a nonrefundable entry fee of $7 per quilt must be received by Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11:59 PM EST. Registrants will be instructed where to email three photos of each quilt entered. The three photos should reflect the front, back and a close-up of the quilt. Photos that are submitted without an entry fee made by the April 19 deadline will be considered invalid. All photographs must be submitted at a maximum file size of 5 MB and in .jpeg format. Employees of the HPD and members of their immediate families are not eligible to participate.

Quilts will be judged by a panel of up to five judges, led by HPD Program Specialist Chris Allen, an award-winning quilter. All quilts will be judged on: Visual Impact (design, color, pattern, appliqu if any); Workmanship (piecing accuracy and construction); Quilting that gives the appearance of a unified design on the back of the quilt; Borders/edge treatment and Binding.

Judges will evaluate all valid entries and pick the 12 best quilts. The entrants of the top 12 quilts will be notified of their status within 10 days of April 20, 2021. The top 12 quilts will be featured in an online gallery at HancockParks.com. All qualified entries will appear on HancockParks.com and the HPD Facebook page and Instagram profile where the public can vote for one People’s Choice winner from all qualified entries. The quilt that receives the most “Likes” on the HPD Facebook page between May 3-10, 2021 will be named the People’s Choice winner. The HPD will notify the People’s Choice winner via the email address used to enter the quilt at time of entry. The People’s Choice winner will receive a cash prize and will be featured in the online gallery.