Hancock Park District Holding Winter Bird Hike

(From Hancock Park District)

Even with the colder temperatures in winter many birds still call the park home.

We will search the park for some of Ohio resident birds like Chickadees, Cardinals, Nuthatches, and Woodpeckers and our winter visitors like Juncos and Kinglets.

After our hike we will go inside the Discovery Center to view birds at the bird feeders. Binoculars will be provided or bring your own.

The Winter Bird Hike will take place at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center. 9-11 AM on February 17. Ages 16 and up. Free; registration is not required.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve is located at 1400 Oakwoods Lane, off CR 144, west of Findlay. For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, view the “Programs & Activities Calendar” at www.HancockParks.com” or call the park office at 419-425-7275.