Hancock Park District Holds Hike In Findlay

It was definitely a nice weekend for a hike, and the Hancock Park District is holding monthly 50th birthday hikes leading up to their big birthday celebration in October.

The March hike was held on Saturday, going from Riverside Park to Centennial Park in Findlay.

The park district’s Naturalist, Michelle Rumschlag, led the hike and educated people about plants and animals along the way.

The park district turns the big 5-0 in October and a birthday celebration will be held at Litzenberg Memorial Woods.

