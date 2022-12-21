Hancock Park District Hosting Photography Hike

The Hancock Park District is inviting people to a photography hike.

It will be held on Saturday, January 14th at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center at 9 a.m.

The hike is for ages 16 and older and is free. No registration is required.

“If you have a passion for photography or if you want to learn, come along on a hike with fellow photographers to capture the beauty of our parks through the lens of the camera. We will hike the trails, while taking photos of scenery, wildlife, plants, and anything else that would make an interesting subject. All skill levels and camera types are welcome.”

Oakwoods Nature Preserve is located at 1400 Oakwoods Lane, off County Road 144, just west of Findlay.

For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, view the “Programs & Activities Calendar” at www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.