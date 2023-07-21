Hancock Park District Hunting Lottery

(From Hancock Park District)

Residents and landowners of Hancock County will have the opportunity to participate in the Hancock Park District’s Hunting-with-Permission Lottery program provided in cooperation with Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.

This year’s lottery will be posted on the Hancock Park District’s Facebook page at 6pm Tuesday, September 12. Winners will be announced at that time and those selected will be notified by email. All current rules and regulations and parking passes will then be emailed.

Participants will not be required to have a Facebook account in order to participate in the drawing. Interested individuals must register online at HancockParks.com under “Park News” between August 1 and August 31.

There is a limit of 5 entries per person. Winners will be chosen from the following categories: 5 Deer/ Gun Permits; 5 Deer/ Muzzleloader Permits; 10 Small Game Permits; 10 Deer/ Archery Permits; 5 Youth Hunt Permits. Interested youth must be 17 years of age or younger for the upcoming youth season in order to be eligible for Youth Hunting Permits.

The season for hunting at Litzenberg Memorial Woods will run from November 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

Additional information about the Hunting-with-Permission Lottery program can be found online at HancockParks.com under “Park News”. You may also contact our office during normal business hours 8 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday at 419-425-7275.