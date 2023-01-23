Hancock Park District Inviting People To Winter River Hike

The Hancock Park District will be holding a Winter River Hike on Sunday, January 29th.

“Hike along the potentially frozen Blanchard River from Centennial Park to the far overlook deck at Riverside Park and back,” the park district said.

“On our approximate 2-mile hike we will look for wildlife, talk about the history of ice harvesting along the river and talk about ice safety.”

The hike begins at Centennial Park at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome. The walk is free and registration is not required.

Centennial Park is located on Cross Avenue, east of Blanchard Street in Findlay.

For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, view the “Programs & Activities Calendar” at www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.