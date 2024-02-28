Hancock Park District Overnight Camp

(From the Hancock Park District)

Join Hancock Park District for ‘Overnight Camp’ Tuesday, July 9 & Wednesday, July 10.

Campers will pitch a tent, build a campfire, and prepare a meal. They will take a hike, play games, and watch a movie on the porch. Campfire spaghetti, hot dogs, salad, and s’mores will be served for dinner. Cereal, eggs, sausage links, and doughnuts will be served for breakfast.

Campers will have an opportunity to learn about overnight camping and then put their new skills and knowledge to use. All food and snacks will be provided, but please bring a reusable water bottle. Insect repellent and sunscreen are optional. Campers will receive a complete list of items to bring.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center Porch. 1 PM on Tuesday, July 9 to 11 AM on Wednesday, July 10. Ages 10-13. Register online at www.hancockparks.com with $50 per person by 1 PM on Monday, July 8. To receive a free t-shirt campers must be registered by 9 AM on Tuesday, July 2. Minimum:4/ Maximum: 15.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve is located at 1400 Oakwoods Lane, off CR 144, west of Findlay. For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, view the “Programs & Activities Calendar” at www.HancockParks.com” or call the park office at 419-425-7275.