Hancock Park District Photography Contest Underway

(From the Hancock Park District)

Hancock Park District’s 28th Annual Photography Contest is now underway.

To be eligible for judging, photographs must be taken in the Hancock Park System (i.e., parks owned and/or managed by the Hancock Park District), from the Blanchard River Greenway Trail, or of the Blanchard River (e.g., landscapes, wildlife, and outdoor recreation).

Eligible photographs at Riverside Park must be taken along the waterfront, which is the area managed by the Hancock Park District. Please visit www.HancockParks.com Park News section, for complete entry rules and guidelines and to submit your photographs.

Photographs must be submitted no later than 11:59 PM, December 31. All qualified entries in the Photography Contest will be posted on the Hancock Park District Facebook page between January 2, 2024, and January 16, 2024, where the public can vote for one “People’s Choice” winner.

The photograph with the most “likes” will be named the People’s Choice winner. A cash prize of $200, along with a plaque will be awarded.

For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, view the “Programs & Activities Calendar” at www.HancockParks.com” or call the park office at 419-425-7275.