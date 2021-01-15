Hancock Park District Wetlands Restoration Project

The Hancock Park District has broken ground on a new wetlands restoration project at Oakwoods Nature Preserve in Findlay.

The park district’s Chad Carroll says the project is part of the state’s H2Ohio water quality plan to reduce nutrients flowing into the state’s waterways, which will improve water quality throughout the watershed and prevent harmful algal blooms.

“Once it’s done it will filter water before it runs into Aurand Run, which is a tributary of the Blanchard River.”

Chad says the new wetlands will include trails and observation areas where people can enjoy them.

