Hancock Parks Provide Stress Relief During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Hancock Park District says their parks have been staying open during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have been out on the trails seeing what’s up, and people are observing safe distances very well, even in the dog park at Riverbend people seem to be taking turns,” said marketing manager Anne Coburn Griffis.

She says there’s enough room on the trails that people can still enjoy them and observe the social distancing guidelines.

She says their parks are really coming alive now that spring is here and they can provide people with a nice stress reliever from all the coronavirus news.

Thursday was the first day of spring.

