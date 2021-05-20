Hancock Public Health Achieves National Accreditation

Hancock Public Health has announced that they have been accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board.

The health department says the milestone accomplishment is official recognition that the agency meets or exceeds the rigorous standards established by the non-profit, non-governmental Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

Hancock Public Health says the achievement of national accreditation will help guide their work to better protect, promote and preserve the health of people in the community.

The health department thanks all their staff who worked hard to get them to this point amid the pandemic.