Hancock Public Health COVID Vaccine Update

Hancock Public Health says, effective immediately, it will be offering walk-in COVID-19 clinics on Mondays and Fridays.

The clinics are for people over the age of 12 and will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Health officials say the Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax monovalent vaccines are currently available for primary series only.

A primary series is identified as the initial dose of a COVID vaccine.

The health department says the original monovalent mRNA COVID vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, are no longer authorized for use as a booster in people ages 12 years and older.

A new bivalent vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster, has been created to fight Omicron and other subvariant viruses.

Once the CDC has endorsed the recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the bivalent booster vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health will authorize use of the vaccine and Hancock Public Health will be able to receive shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster.

The health department anticipates their first shipment for the week of September 19th and will notify the public once the new vaccine becomes available.

People with questions or concerns about the new vaccine or how it impacts their health should speak with their healthcare provider.

Pediatric vaccines for children ages 6 months to 11 years of age are available by appointment only. Booster doses are still available for eligible children.

People may call 419-424-7441 to schedule an appointment or to inquire about COVID-19 vaccination options.

Hancock Public Health is located at 2225 Keith Parkway in Findlay.