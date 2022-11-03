Hancock Public Health Holding Vaccine Clinic

Hancock Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Clinic on Monday, November 14th from 1 – 6:30 at their offices located at 2225 Keith Parkway in Findlay.

People interested should bring photo identification, an insurance card and their COVID Card.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available while supplies last.

The Flu vaccine will also be available for people interested.

No appointment is necessary.

People with questions may call 419-424-7441.