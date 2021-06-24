Hancock Public Health’s New Mobile Health Clinic

Hancock Public Health was at the Hancock County Farmers’ Market with their new mobile health clinic, offering people the COVID vaccine.

We spoke with Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi inside the new mobile clinic.

He says it will help them reach more people across the county.

Baroudi said the “resource on wheels,” will be used for wellness checks and a variety of prevention initiatives like immunizations and health education.

Currently it’s being used primarily to help administer the COVID vaccine.

The mobile clinic is fully equipped with two exam rooms and a lab area with refrigeration and freezing capacity so they can transport medicine and vaccines.

He says they’re still in the process of hiring a permanent staff for the mobile clinic and once they have you’ll start to see it out and about even more.

Baroudi said he was concerned that the vaccination rate was slowing down and urged people to get vaccinated because the virus is still out there.