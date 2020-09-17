Hancock, Putnam Remain At Previous COVID Map Levels

Hancock and Putnam County’s stayed at their previous levels on the latest COVID-19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

Hancock County remains at level 2, or the orange level, while Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Putnam County is one of only five counties that are still red.

According to state data, Putnam County has had 509 cases and 19 deaths as of Thursday

Hancock Public Health was reporting 635 total cases and eight deaths from the virus as of Wednesday

Health officials continue to urge people to wear a mask, wash their hands and follow social distancing guidelines.