Hancock Sheriff Adding Spring Patrols

The Hancock County Sherriffs Office will be adding patrols this spring. The boost is in conjunction with high school proms in the county. The department hopes to reduce accidents that would mar what would otherwise be a season of positive memories for high school students.

The Sheriffs Office also encourages parents to discuss the dangers and consequences of impaired driving with their students.

School proms in Hancock County will take place each Saturday from April 24th through May 15th.