Hancock Sheriff Candidates Participate In Forum On WFIN

The three candidates for Hancock County Sheriff squared off in a forum on WFIN Wednesday night.

The forum included current sheriff Michael Heldman and challengers Tim Saltzman and Verl Warnimont.

The three answered questions ranging from the county’s opioid problem to over-crowding at the jail.

The forum was held at the University of Findlay’s Alumni Memorial Union and streamed live on UFTV Productions.

On Wednesday, February 26th WFIN will be holding another candidate forum, with the Republican primary candidates for Hancock County Commissioner.

Ohio’s primary election this year is on March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day.