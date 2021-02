Hancock Youth Leadership Accepting Applications

The Hancock Youth Leadership Program is taking applications for its 2021-2022 class.

The program gives high school students the hands-on experience they need to develop their leadership and communication skills to become positive role models and future leaders.

Click here to learn more about the program and for an application.

Full details are in the following news release from the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 Hancock Youth Leadership (HYL) program. Affiliated with the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, HYL is an investment in the future of Findlay and Hancock County. Its purpose is to enhance knowledge and develop leadership skills in a select group of high school students, motivating them to become positive role models, active and committed to their civic responsibilities.

Students attend monthly sessions, beginning with a team-building retreat in August. Session topics include agriculture, health and human services, arts and media, diversity, business and economic development, justice and law, and volunteerism.

HYL is open to Hancock County and Findlay City Schools students, including those who are homeschooled, beginning their junior year in fall 2021. Applications are available online at www.FindlayHancockChamber.com/HYL. Completed applications must be submitted by Friday, March 19, 2021.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 419.422.3313, email [email protected], or visit www.FindlayHancockChamber.com/HYL.