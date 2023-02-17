Hancock Youth Leadership Program Accepting Applications

Applications are being accepted for the 2023-2024 Hancock Youth Leadership (HYL) program.

Affiliated with the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, HYL is an investment in the future of Findlay and Hancock County.

Its purpose is to enhance knowledge and develop leadership skills in a select group of high school students, motivating them to become positive role models, active and committed to their civic responsibilities.

Students attend monthly sessions, beginning with a team-building retreat in August. Session topics include agriculture, health and human services, arts and media, diversity, business and economic development, justice and law, and volunteerism.

HYL is open to Hancock County and Findlay City Schools students, including those who are homeschooled, beginning their junior year in fall 2023.

Applications are available online by clicking here. Completed applications must be submitted by Friday, March 17, 2023.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 419.422.3313, email [email protected], or click here.