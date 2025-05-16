‘Handbags That Help’ Awards Funds To Local Nonprofits

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Handbags That Help held its annual celebration meeting and awarded $42,500 to four area nonprofits.

City Mission of Findlay received a $17,000 grant to build a playground and outdoor area at Martha’s Home, a beacon of hope for women and children experiencing homelessness. Martha’s Home also provides essential resources like meals, laundry, advocacy, mental health support, and financial coaching. Congratulations!

Cancer patients will benefit from a $14,000 grant awarded to Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County enabling the purchase of supplies for protein smoothies that support their nutritional needs. Congratulations!

Welcome to a New Life, an organization serving adults in Hancock County’s criminal justice system with mentorship and resources for crime-free, drug-free, productive lives, has received a $9,000 grant. This funding will benefit their clothing closet. Congratulations!

Owens Community College Foundation received a $2,500 grant for creative curriculum and developmental play at Owens Early Learning Center. Congratulations!