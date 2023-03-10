Happy End To Search For Missing Child

The search for a missing child in the Bluffton area ended as well as anyone could have hoped.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a residence on County Road 33 a little after 6 p.m. Thursday to search for the missing 2-year-old girl.

It was believed the girl had exited the residence and multiple agencies helped search as well as people in the community. An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter also responded to the area.

About an hour after the search began the girl was located inside the residence, unharmed and asleep underneath a bed.

The following agencies assisted the sheriff’s office in the search: Bluffton Fire and EMS, Bluffton Police Department and K9 Team, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Aviation, Hancock County UAV Team, Hancock County EMA and the South West Joint Fire District.