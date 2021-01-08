Harbaugh Gets Contract Extension At Michigan

The University of Michigan and football coach Jim Harbaugh have reached a deal on a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Harbaugh had one year left on his current contract, which paid him a little more than $8 million in 2020.

ESPN reports that Harbaugh’s new contract will pay him a base salary of $4 million next season, which will increase to $4.426 million in 2025. And he can earn a maximum bonus of $3.475 million in each year of the contract.

The Wolverines are 49-22 with him as head coach and 34-16 in the Big Ten.

He is 0-5 against Ohio State.

The two teams didn’t play in 2020 because Michigan called off the game due to COVID cases in their program.

