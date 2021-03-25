HATS Providing Rides To Vaccination Clinics

Hancock Public Health is teaming up with Hancock Area Transportation Services (HATS) to make sure that every resident in the county has a way to get to a vaccination clinic site.

Details are in the following news release from Hancock Public Health.

Hancock Area Transportation Service (HATS) was allocated $45,000 from the Ohio Department Of Transportation through its Rides for Community Immunity program.

The program will allow residents in need of transportation to COVID vaccination clinics around the county, to schedule their rides and their vaccine appointments with one phone call to Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105.

HATS will provide transportation to and from vaccine sites, for both first and second dose appointments.

Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi stressed that “Transportation should not be a deterrent for any resident to get their COVID-19 vaccine when offered to them.”

He added that “this is a great partnership with HATS for better health outcomes.”

Josh Anderson, President/CEO of HHWP Community Action Commission, the non-profit organization that administers HATS echoed these statements: “Lack of reliable transportation creates challenges for many residents in our community. We are privileged to be the recipient of funds through the Rides for Community Immunity Program. We look forward to utilizing these funds in partnership with Hancock County Public Health to maximize access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Hancock Public Health is urging all eligible residents to continue wearing a mask, social distancing, and get vaccinated as our way out of the pandemic.

Please check hancockpublichealth.com and hhwpca.org for more information on the program and locations of vaccine in and around Hancock County.