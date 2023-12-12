HATS Transportation Seeking Feedback In Survey

HATS Transportation is having a transit development study done to learn how they can better serve Findlay and Hancock County

People are being asked to fill out the survey and let HATS (Hancock Area Transportation Services) know what they want and will support.

“Do you want fixed route service with bus stops? Let us know by taking our survey. We want to hear from as many community members as possible.”

Click here to fill out the survey, and here for the HATS website.