Hayes Presidential Library & Museums Director To Speak At Findlay Kiwanis

(From the Kiwanis Club of Findlay)

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay is thrilled to share that the featured speaker for the February 19 meeting is Christie M. Weininger, the executive director of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont, Ohio.

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums opened in 1916 and is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system.

Almost immediately needing expansion the museum grew and today is comprised of the presidential library, the museum, the Hayes Home, the tomb of the president and first lady, and walking trails.

Executive Director Christie Weininger will be speaking to the club and guests about the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums and their work, as well as her personal path to her role.

The public is welcome to attend Wednesday’s presentation.

The meeting and presentation will begin at Noon at St. Mark’s DOCK, 800 S. Main St., Findlay, and take place over lunch.

Chartered in 1920, the Kiwanis Club of Findlay is open to those who want to make a difference in their community and world.

A snapshot of the community, with members from all walks of life and at every step of the career ladder, Kiwanians are unified in the belief that children and their communities benefit from the efforts of a proficient group of caring and involved volunteers.

Those wishing to learn more about Kiwanis are encouraged to reach out through social media, attend a meeting as a guest, or visit the club’s website at FindlayKiwanis.com.