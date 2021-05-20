HCSO Asking For Help Identifying Hit-Skip Vehicle, Driver

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a hit-skip crash in a store parking lot.

It happened at 2:18 Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Verhoff’s Carpet Mart at 1311 West Trenton Avenue in Findlay.

Investigators say an early 2000s red Ford 4-door truck hit a car that was occupied by two people.

The truck left the scene of the crash.

The two people in the car were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the truck and driver.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck had a chrome toolbox and chrome running boards and should have front-end damage from the crash.

The driver was described as a white man possibly in his early 20s.

Anyone with information should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7097.