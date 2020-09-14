HCSO Awarded Federal Traffic Safety Funding

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $42,742 in federal traffic safety funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

The sheriff’s office says the funding, which is passed through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will support efforts that focus on traffic safety priority areas such as seatbelt use, impaired and distracted driving, motorcycle safety and youth drivers.

The sheriff’s office says competitive grant proposals are accepted and reviewed by OTSO, with funds awarded to projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal crashes or significantly improving traffic safety systems.

(below is video from a crash that the sheriff’s office responded to in June)