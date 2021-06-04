HCSO: Drugs Believed To Be A Factor In Crash

A woman was issued multiple citations after authorities say she crashed into a telephone pole south of Findlay and fled the scene on foot.

It happened on U.S. 68 south of County Road 40 at around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Kelsey J. Spradlin, 22, of Kenton, was driving north on U.S. 68 when her SUV went off the west side of the road and hit a telephone pole.

The Sheriff’s Office says Spradlin was injured in the crash and left the scene on foot in a northeast direction.

Responding deputies set up a perimeter and K9 Charlie was deployed for a track.

During the track, a perimeter unit located Spradlin.

Hanco EMS arrived and she was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says Spradlin was issued citations for OVI, failure to control, leaving the scene of a crash and driving under suspension.

Investigators say drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Arlington Fire Department and Dick’s Towing assisted on the scene.