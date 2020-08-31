HCSO: Funds Being Solicited Don’t Benefit Sheriff’s Office

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that they do not benefit from the funds that are being solicited by a certain sheriff’s organization.

The sheriff’s office says local residents are receiving donation requests from the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association (USDSA).

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says, while the USDSA is a registered organization, none of their employees receives any type of funding, training, equipment or other benefits from the USDSA.

The sheriff’s office says the organization is not affiliated with the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association (BSSA) or the National Sheriffs Organization (NSA).

People are being asked to research any organization that solicits funds to make sure that it’s an organization you want to support.