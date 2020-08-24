HCSO: Illegal Drugs, Handgun Found In Vehicle

A Hancock County K-9 officer was instrumental in getting illegal drugs off the streets and in putting a wanted man behind bars.

The sheriff’s office says K-9 Charlie was requested for a search of a vehicle during a traffic stop on State Route 15 on Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says Charlie made a positive alert on a lockbox in the vehicle, revealing a variety of suspected illegal drugs and a loaded handgun.

A digital scale and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking was also located, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a man from Toledo, also had two felony warrants through the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was placed under arrest on the warrants and charges associated with the traffic stop.

He was booked at the Hancock County Justice Center.