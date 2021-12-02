Health Commish: Don’t Panic But Be Prepared For New Variant

Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi says while we don’t know much about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus yet, we need to be prepared.

He says vaccination is the best strategy – the first layer – but we also need to continue wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

He says it’s unclear how Omicron will manifest itself as far as serious illness is concerned, but he believes the immunity the current vaccines have given people will not be totally erased by the new variant.

He’s urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and says a booster clinic they held this week was well attended.

Baroudi was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks. Get the full conversation by clicking here.