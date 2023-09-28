Health Department Announces Fall Flu And COVID Clinics

(From Hancock Public Health)

Hancock Public Health is pleased to announce our Fall 2023 Community Flu and Covid Clinics.

Times and locations of clinics are listed below. The public is encouraged to have a conversation with their medical provider prior to receiving any vaccination.

All minors, persons under the age 18, must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to receive any vaccine.

The Nursing Department at Hancock Public Health will also be accepting individual appointments via telephone.

If you do not reach a person, please leave a message. Messages will be returned within 1-2 business days.

To receive a vaccination, please bring a valid ID and insurance cards. If the vaccine is not covered by your insurance carrier, check and cash are also accepted.

FluLaval & Fluzone (6 months+) $40 Fluzone High-Dose (65 years+) $60

For questions or concerns, please contact us at (419) 424-7441.