Health Department Announces Flu And Covid Vaccine Schedule

(From Hancock Public Health)

The Hancock Public Health Flu and Covid Booster Vaccine Clinics will be mobile throughout Hancock County, Ohio starting September 24th, 2024, until October 21, 2024.

Mobile clinic days and times will be posted regularly on the Hancock Public Health website as well as the Facebook page.

Days and times will vary.

This Saturday, September 28th, 2024, will be the second Mobile Vaccine Clinic from 9am-12pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

If any person is unable to attend these Mobile clinics, they can make an appointment or walk-in for a Flu or Covid vaccine any Friday in October between 9am-11am and 1p-3pm.

To make an appointment they can call 419-424-7441 and select option #2. Hancock Public Health is located at 2225 Keith Parkway, Findlay, Ohio 45840.