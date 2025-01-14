Health Department Conducting Digital Equality Survey

(From Hancock Public Health)

Do you have access to the internet and technology you need?

Are there barriers preventing you or others in our community from staying connected?

We’re conducting a Digital Equality Survey to better understand the technology needs of our community.

Your input will help us identify gaps and create programs that ensure everyone has equal access to digital resources.

Take the survey here: https://bgsu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d0QjfhffB6ezOg6

Together, we can work toward a more connected and equitable community.

Thank you for helping us make a difference!