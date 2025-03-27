Health Department Confirms Measles Outbreak In Ohio

(From the Ohio Department of Health)

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, announced a measles outbreak in Ashtabula County and one confirmed case of a visitor in Knox County who exposed others to measles in Knox and nearby counties.

Dr. Vanderhoff said ODH and Ashtabula County have identified 10 measles cases. Nine are linked to an adult male reported last week as the state’s first measles case of 2025. None of the individuals were vaccinated.

“Given the measles activity in Texas, New Mexico, and other states around the country, we’re disappointed but not surprised we now have several cases here in Ohio and known exposure in some counties,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “This disease can be very serious, even deadly, but it is almost entirely avoidable by being properly vaccinated. Measles is especially dangerous for young children, so I strongly urge all parents across Ohio to make sure your children are vaccinated. It is a crucial layer of protection that can save lives.”

ODH is working with health departments in Ashtabula and Knox counties to follow up on potential exposures and to promote opportunities for vaccination. For more information, visit ashtabulacountyhealth.com and knoxhealth.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a measles outbreak as three or more related cases. Measles can spread quickly, and each case can lead to an additional 12 to 18 cases if people aren’t protected against the disease. The CDC reported 378 cases nationwide as of March 20.

Ohio had 90 cases of measles in 2022, when an outbreak in central Ohio totaled 85 cases. The state had one measles case in 2023 and seven in 2024.

Measles is extremely contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. It can be brought into Ohio by individuals who travel to places where measles is spreading. If people are not protected against the disease, nine out of 10 people who are exposed will become ill.

The measles vaccine (called MMR as it protects against measles, mumps and rubella) is safe and effective at preventing measles. Two doses of MMR is 97% effective against measles. If you are up to date on measles vaccine, the risk of getting sick is extremely low.

The CDC recommends all children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

In most instances, adults who were vaccinated against measles as children do not need any additional doses as adults. However, adults who did not receive the MMR vaccine as children or those who are unsure about their vaccination status are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider for more information.

Those born prior to 1957 are likely protected by previous infection.

The measles virus can live for up to two hours in air where an infected person coughed or sneezed. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch an infected surface and then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected. People infected with measles can spread it to others from four days before, through four days after a rash appears.

Measles symptoms include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes. The rash usually lasts five to six days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck, and proceeds down the body. Diarrhea and ear infections are common complications of measles. More severe complications may also occur.

Complications from measles are more common among children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 20 years of age, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. As many as one out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in young children.

Dr. Vanderhoff held a news conference on March 18 to discuss Ohio’s childhood immunization rates and to urge parents to get their children up to date on all recommended vaccines, including the MMR vaccine. You can find the video of that news conference on the ODH YouTube channel.

More information about measles is available on the CDC website, including general information and the recommended immunization schedule. ODH also has a measles FAQ page.