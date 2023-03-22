Health Department Ending COVID Walk-In Clinics

Hancock Public Health is discontinuing its COVID-19 walk-in clinics due to decreased interest by the community.

The last clinic will be held on Friday, March 24th.

People interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination should call the Nursing Department and make an appointment.

Earlier in March, the Ohio Department of Health reclassified COVID as a Class B disease, which means new cases can be reported within the next business day to healthcare professionals.

“This change in classification indicates that COVID is transitioning toward an endemic response from our healthcare community,” the health department said.

“Although the COVID virus will continue to be present in our communities, its initial effect on our population has been diminished.”

To stay up to date on all developments with COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

To make an appointment for an immunization, call the Nursing Department at 419-424-7441.